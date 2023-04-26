Nicholls stuns No. 1 LSU, 6-4

April 25, 2023 Tiger Rag News Services Baseball 0
Jordan Thompson, LSU shortstop, scoring a run
Jared Jones drews the bases loaded walk and Jordan Thompson walked it home against Nicholls State on Tuesday night.

No. 1 LSU fell to Nicholls on Tuesday, 6-5, at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU’s record becomes 32-8 and Nicholls moves to 23-16 overall.

Nicholls’ middle reliever, Saltaformaggio (3-1) earned the win, tossing three innings and allowing no runs on no hits.

LSU’s Bryce Collins (2-1) was charged with the loss after working the final two innings of the game, allowing two runs, one earned, on two hits and walking two.

(More To Come)

LSU4251024 1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


twenty four − sixteen =