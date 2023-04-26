Nicholls stuns No. 1 LSU, 6-4

No. 1 LSU fell to Nicholls on Tuesday, 6-5, at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.
LSU’s record becomes 32-8 and Nicholls moves to 23-16 overall.
Nicholls’ middle reliever, Saltaformaggio (3-1) earned the win, tossing three innings and allowing no runs on no hits.
LSU’s Bryce Collins (2-1) was charged with the loss after working the final two innings of the game, allowing two runs, one earned, on two hits and walking two.
(More To Come)
Tigers Take The Lead@gavin_dugas04 | SECN+ pic.twitter.com/RQitgAOstQ— LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) April 26, 2023
Belly Bomb 💣@cade_beloso | SECN+ pic.twitter.com/S7RBRncRLX— LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) April 26, 2023
Be the first to comment