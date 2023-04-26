Nicholls stuns No. 1 LSU, 6-4

No. 1 LSU fell to Nicholls on Tuesday, 6-5, at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU’s record becomes 32-8 and Nicholls moves to 23-16 overall.

Nicholls’ middle reliever, Saltaformaggio (3-1) earned the win, tossing three innings and allowing no runs on no hits.

LSU’s Bryce Collins (2-1) was charged with the loss after working the final two innings of the game, allowing two runs, one earned, on two hits and walking two.

(More To Come)