NFLSU Update: Jayden Daniels and Joe Burrow to face off in week three

NFL OTAs are underway and there are plenty of former LSU stars attending as usual, but one big name player isn’t there: Justin Jefferson.

Jefferson was a no show for the Vikings voluntary workouts as he waits to be made the highest paid receiver in NFL history. He missed last year’s voluntary workouts but this offseason his absence sends a more worrisome message for the Vikings.

Jefferson is entering his fifth year in the league and will make $19.7 million, but this will be the final year of his rookie contract before he becomes a free agent. He and the Vikings have been in contract talks, but no deals have been announced.

His current deal puts him outside of the top ten highest paid receivers in the league and is well short of A.J. Brown’s $32 million per season contract. Jefferson might be waiting to see what other receivers get paid this offseason before signing his new contract.

Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle recently signed a contract extension that will pay him over $28 million per season. Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is also looking for a contract extension that will likely break the bank.

Jefferson has been one of the most productive receivers in the NFL since entering the league. He had over 1,400 receiving yards in each of his first three seasons, including an 1,809-yard season in 2022. Last year, despite injuries that limited him to just 10 games, he still broke the 1,000-yard mark.

Jefferson’s historic pace will likely force the Vikings to make him the highest paid receiver ever. His new contract could come out to over $35 million per year. If he doesn’t break that mark, his former LSU teammate Ja’Marr Chase likely will.

Chase is heading into his fourth season in the NFL and has also posted over 1,000 receiving yards in each season. Another big year in his fourth season would likely be enough to earn him a contract that surpasses Jefferson’s.

Both Jefferson and Chase will join Joe Burrow as players from LSU’s 2019 championship winning team to become the highest paid player at their position. Burrow is set to make $55 million this year, the most of any player in NFL history.

NFL Matchups

This season will feature several matchups between LSU teammates. Jayden Daniels and Malik Nabers are now NFC East rivals and will play each other twice a season after Daniels was drafted by the Commanders and Nabers was taken by the Giants.

Nabers and Daniels will face off in weeks two and nine this season. Daniels will also go toe-to-toe with LSU’s former Heisman winner Burrow in week three. Nabers will face Burrow and fellow LSU receiver Chase in week six.