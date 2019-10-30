NFLSU: How former LSU players fared in the NFL’s Week 1

Joe Burrow is back in form.

Burrow, who missed a bulk of last season with a serious knee injury, threw for 261 yards and two TDs including a 50-yarder to former LSU teammate Ja’Marr Chase in a 27-24 season opening win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

After a rough preseason in which Chase, the Bengals’ No. 1 draft choice in 2021, dropped several passes, he shined in his regular season pro debut. He caught five passes (in seven targets) for 101 yards and his first pro TD.

“I thought he (Chase) was dropping everything,” Burrow cracked to the media as he sat to start his postgame press conference. “I had a couple of guys come up to me before the game and say I hope JaMarr comes to play today.' I said, Don’t worry, it’s Sunday, it’s Gameday, he’s coming to play.”

Burrow said Chase came to him after the touchdown and said he was glad Burrow didn’t overthrow him.

“I said, `C’mon, how many times have we done this?’,” Burrow said with a laugh.

Here’s a look at how former LSU players performed in the NFL’s Week 1:

Thursday night

Tampa Bay Bucs 31, Dallas Cowboys 29

Cowboys: OT La’el Collins started for an offense line that allowed one sack and helped the Cowboys gain 452 total offense, then was suspended the next day by the NFL for five games in violation of the league’s substance abuse policy, LB Jabril Cox no stats. Bucs: LB Devin White (10 tackles, 8 solo), RB Leonard Fournette 32 yards on 9 carries, 5 catches for 27 yards, 1 tackle; ILB Kevin Minter 1 tackle.

Sunday afternoon

Houston Texans 37, Jacksonville Jaguars 21

Jaguars: WR DJ Chark Jr. 3 catches for 86 yards, 1 TD; DE/LB K’Lavon Chaisson 1 tackle (1 solo).

San Diego Chargers 20, Washington 16

Redskins: OT Saahdiq Charles (inactive list).

Seattle Seahawks 28, Indianapolis Colts 16

Seahawks: S Jamal Adams 3 tackles (3 solo); OG Damien Lewis and C Ethan Pocic started for an offense that allowed 3 sacks and produced 381 yards; DT Al Woods 1 tackle.

Carolina Panthers 19, New York Jets 14

Panthers: CB Donte’ Jackson 1 pass deflection, WR Terrace Marshall Jr. 3 catches for 26 yards.

Cincinnati Bengals 27, Minnesota Vikings 24

Vikings: DE Danielle Hunter 3 tackles, 1 sack; WR Justin Jefferson 5 catches for 71 yards, 1 of 1 passing for 11 yards; CB Patrick Peterson 1 tackle (1 solo). Bengals: QB Joe Burrow 20 of 27 for 261 yards and 2 TDs, 1 rush for 2 yards; WR Ja’Marr Chase 5 catches for 101 yards, 1 TD and 1 rush for a 2-yard loss; DT Tyler Shelvin on inactive list.

Arizona Cardinals 38, Tennessee Titans 13

Cardinals: DT Rashard Lawrence 1 tackle. Titans: CB Kristian Fulton 3 tackles (3 solo), 2 PBU.

San Francisco 49ers 41, Detroit Lions 33

49ers: DL Arden Key 1 tackle (1 solo). Lions: DE Michael Brockers 5 tackles (3 solo).

Pittsburgh Steelers 23, Buffalo Bills 18

Steelers: OG Trai Turner started for an O-line that allowed two sacks and helped produce 252 yards. Bills: LB Tre’Davious White 3 tackles (2 solo) with 1 tackle for loss.

Philadelphia Eagles 32, Atlanta Falcons 6

Falcons: WR Russell Gage 0 catches for 0 yards; LB Deion Jones 11 tackles (4 solo), 1 tackle for loss, 1 PBU.

Kansas City Chiefs 33, Cleveland Browns 29

Browns: WR Odell Beckham Jr. (on inactive list), WR Jarvis Landry 5 catches for 71 yards, 13 yards rushing and 1 TD on 2 carries, CB Greedy Williams 1 tackle (1 solo), S Grant Delpit (on inactive list), LB Jacob Phillips (injured reserve). Chiefs: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire 43 yards rushing on 14 carries, 3 catches for 29 yards; S Tyrann Mathieu (inactive on COVID list); RB Darrel Williams 4 yards on 1 carry.

New Orleans Saints 38, Green Bay Pack