NFL Combine: Nine LSU Players Invited, Jayden Daniels Won’t Throw, Malik Nabers Won’t Run Drills

Nine different LSU football players have been invited to the NFL combine, but it’s two biggest stars won’t be doing drills there.

LSU’s Heisman winner Jayden Daniels and all-time receiving leader Malik Nabers will both wait until LSU’s Pro Day on March 27 to go through on-field workouts. Daniels and Nabers will both still attend the NFL combine and participate in interviews with teams.

Daniels joins Caleb Williams as top quarterback prospects that won’t throw at this year’s combine. Quarterbacks that are expected to be taken in the first few picks often don’t throw at the combine. Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow also skipped throwing at the combine in 2020.

Daniels is expected to be one of the top players selected in the 2024 NFL Draft. He’s coming off a record-breaking season that saw him account for 4,946 yards and 50 touchdowns while leading the nation’s best offense. He also became LSU’s third ever Heisman trophy winner.

Most big boards have Daniels ranked with Williams and Drake Maye as one of the top three quarterback prospects heading into the draft. Most projections have him being selected in the top three picks of the draft.

Nabers is listed as the No. 2 wide receiver in the draft behind Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. by most big boards. Most projections have him being drafted in the top 10 picks of the draft.

Nabers is coming off career highs in receptions, yards and touchdowns. He became LSU’s all-time receiving yards leader in the Tigers’ bowl game against Wisconsin and finished second in the nation in receiving yards. He had two straight 1,000 yard seasons to end his career as a Tiger.

Nabers and Daniels are joined by seven other LSU players invited to the NFL Combine. Brian Thomas Jr., Charles Turner III, Jordan Jefferson, Maason Smith, Mekhi Wingo, Andre Sam and Jay Bramblett all received invites. Bramblett played 65 games for LSU in his career which ties the NCAA-FBS record for most games played.

The NFL combine is already underway. The first few days will consist of interviews and medicals for the players. On-field workouts will start Feb. 29 and go through March 4. The 2024 NFL Draft will start on April 25 at 7 p.m.