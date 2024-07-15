New York Yankees draft former LSU pitcher Thatcher Hurd

Former LSU right-handed Thatcher Hurd was selected by the New York Yankees with the No. ​ 89 overall pick in the third round of the 2024 MLB draft on Monday. ​

Hurd had a 7.77 ERA in 18 games this season, striking out 56 batters in 44 innings but also walking 24 hitters and allowing 53 hits. ​

Despite his struggles in 2024 at LSU, Hurd was considered a top-115 prospect in the draft and was a key part of LSU’s postseason runs in each the last two seasons. ​

Proud of you Thatcher! Best is yet to come for you! @yankees https://t.co/S0d9Pb7vP2 — Jay Johnson (@LSUCoachJ) July 15, 2024

Hurd spent the past two seasons at LSU after transferring from UCLA, where he had a 1.06 ERA before a back injury ended his freshman season. ​

LSU has added several right-handed pitchers through transfers and freshman signees.

Hurd entered the transfer portal right after the season with a no-contact instruction. ​