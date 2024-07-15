New York Yankees draft former LSU pitcher Thatcher Hurd

Former LSU right-handed Thatcher Hurd was selected by the New York Yankees with the No. 89 overall pick in the third round of the 2024 MLB draft on Monday.
Hurd had a 7.77 ERA in 18 games this season, striking out 56 batters in 44 innings but also walking 24 hitters and allowing 53 hits.
Despite his struggles in 2024 at LSU, Hurd was considered a top-115 prospect in the draft and was a key part of LSU’s postseason runs in each the last two seasons.
Proud of you Thatcher! Best is yet to come for you! @yankees https://t.co/S0d9Pb7vP2— Jay Johnson (@LSUCoachJ) July 15, 2024
Hurd spent the past two seasons at LSU after transferring from UCLA, where he had a 1.06 ERA before a back injury ended his freshman season.
LSU has added several right-handed pitchers through transfers and freshman signees.
Hurd entered the transfer portal right after the season with a no-contact instruction.
