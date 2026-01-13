New WR Transfer Jackson Harris: LSU Is Second-To-None

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

Hawaii redshirt sophomore transfer wide receiver Jackson Harris arrived in Baton Rouge on January 2 to visit LSU. Harris had high expectations going into his visit, but those expectations were quickly met.

“What LSU has to offer is second-to-none in the country and I knew I was going to be impressed coming here, but I didn’t think I was going to be blown away like that,” Harris told Tiger Rag. “You know, the resources they have from the sports performance people that work around the clock and the way they scout and break down film and just allow guys to become professionals, it’s just really impressive.”

Harris said Baton Rouge felt like home, so he followed his heart and picked the Tigers, becoming head coach Lane Kiffin’s first portal addition ever at LSU.

“Regardless of where I were to choose to go to school, I would have made the best of my opportunity, but I chose LSU because it’s wide receiver university,” Harris said. “It’s a great opportunity with coach Kiffin coming in, you know, his offense has been the best offense in the country for the past couple years. And I’m just excited to be a part of it.”

Not only is Harris looking forward to playing in an elite offensive system, but he’s excited to play for Kiffin. Harris and his new head coach connected with each other after they played pickleball together with Cookie Kiffin, Lane’s nephew.

“He’s just a competitive guy and I’m sure he’s misunderstood, but at the end of the day, he just wants to coach football and have success on the football field,” Harris said. “That’s what he came here to do and I’m riding behind him.”

Kiffin’s work ethic is already popping out to Harris.

“When you see your coach doing the same things that you do and have the same work ethic you do, it just makes it easier to ride behind them because you know he’s putting in the same work,” Harris said. “His mindset doesn’t change. I want to get behind that. It’s easy to get behind a guy that’s a competitive guy and wants to win.”

Harris (6-3, 205 pounds) just wrapped up his most productive year of college football yet. With the Rainbow Warriors, Harris caught 49 passes for 963 yards and 12 touchdowns. His 19.65 yards per reception was No. 8 in the country this season. The Berkeley, California, native said Kiffin’s offense brings endless opportunities for receivers like him.

“He uses them all in different ways and they all have very productive stats,” Harris said. “Everybody gets to shine in this offense and everybody has a role and it’s an important role and everybody has a chance to shine and make a big play.”

Harris said he’s going to do whatever is asked of him and believes he brings a unique skillset to the field as a polished receiver.

“I’m just a smooth operator,” Harris said. “I know my job and I do my job at a high level, but at the same time, I can extend plays. I can make small plays out of nothing. I’m going to take a hitch to the house. I’m running over the top of the defense. I’m very versatile. I’m a hard worker and I want to be the best, so you’re going to see that on the field.”

Jackson is one of nine receivers LSU has added in the transfer portal, but he’s betting on himself.

“I’m coming to the best program in the country for a reason because I want to be the best receiver and I got a lot to show the world,” Harris said. “I hope they can get behind me, because I want to do some big things here and I want this to be my home for the next two years.”