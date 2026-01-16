New LSU WR Tyree Holloway Bet On Himself When He Decided To Come To Baton Rouge

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

New LSU redshirt sophomore transfer wide receiver Tyree Holloway was on his way back from a visit when he decided he wanted to take a trip to Baton Rouge. Holloway hopped on a plane and arrived in Baton Rouge late on Jan. 8.

When he arrived to LSU, he was welcomed by wide receivers coach George McDonald at the football facility. Holloway said his first impression with McDonald set the tone for the rest of the visit.

Coach McDonald was showing me love and he told me there’s a reason why he’s bringing me up here,” Holloway told Tiger Rag in an exclusive interview. “That he sees I have the talent to be on this level.”

The staff then took Holloway to dinner. They brought him to the backroom at Phil’s Oyster Bar and Seafood. It was a great choice by the staff because Holloway was blown away by the food.

“I had got some catfish on top of rice and all that, but really what got me was the oysters because I never really liked oysters like that and they were talking them up so it was just kind of the way they made it,” Holloway said. “They were chargrilled oysters and they definitely sold me on that one. That’s something I’m going to remember for the rest of my life.”

Holloway (6-0, 180 pounds) just wrapped up second season at West Florida, a Division II powerhouse. This season, he caught 34 passes for 661 yards and eight touchdowns for the Argonauts. Holloway received interest from both Power 4 and Group of Five schools. He knew he could become a solidified starter somewhere, but Holloway had bigger plans for himself.

“There was a lot of people telling me just to go somewhere smooth, get some cheese and start there, but then after that year, try and transfer to a bigger school like LSU,” Holloway said. “In my head, it was like, ‘Why would I do that when I got this opportunity to just come here?’ I got two years. So, why not just try to better yourself, come in, and learn the system and just ball out? I’m trying to get into that rotation and earn my job on special teams. Playing my role wherever I’m playing it.”

So, Holloway ended up choosing the Tigers. And he believes it’s the right decision for his future, especially since he has NFL dreams.

“I got more than enough time to build my name up where I’m going and I have no doubt that me going to LSU is going to be the best decision I make,” Holloway said.

So far, the Tigers have brought in nine receivers via the transfer portal. The coaching staff let Holloway know that he’s going to have just as much of an opportunity to get on the field as the other incoming receivers.

“They said it’s a brand new receiver room, so everyone’s going to have equal opportunity to make something happen and learn the system and whoever’s going to pick up on the system and play fast while making plays coming in, it’s where it’s going to be, so everyone going to have that opportunity to make something happen, so that’s why I had to jump on it.”

But he’s not scared. Holloway is a deep vertical threat and believes he’s a nightmare matchup for opposing defenses.

“I’m just going to be the guy that makes the defense just be all over the place because once I’m on the field, they’re going to have to adjust to my deep threat ability and that’s going to open up another receiver on the back end to be able to make plays,” Holloway said. “I can make something happen out of nothing.”