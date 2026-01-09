New LSU Receiver Tre Brown III Of Old Dominion Says Baton Rouge Felt Like Home

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

Old Dominion redshirt sophomore transfer wide receiver Tre Brown III basically had an out of body experience when he walked into Tiger Stadium this week on his visit to LSU.

“What shocked me was when I walked on the field, I’m going to be honest,” Brown told Tiger Rag. “When I walked on that field, my whole mindset just changed. I fell in love with it. I’m not even going to lie. It felt like home. I’m from Savannah, Georgia, so it kind of like reminds me of home.”

First up on his itinerary was a meeting with head coach Lane Kiffin and wide receivers coach George McDonald.

“It was basically just a rundown of what I can do in this program and their offense and stuff like that, and what I can help the team with,” Brown said.

Brown (6-foot-2, 180 pounds), who is the No. 25 receiver in the portal by 247sports.com, liked what he saw.

“They’re an explosive offense,” he said. “That’s where I feel like I fit in the most with them, taking shots deep downfield and just finding the best ways to give your best players the ball.”

McDonald and Brown were able to connect right away, which played an important part in his decision to picking the Tigers.

At Old Dominion in 2025, Brown caught 38 passes for 762 yards and four touchdowns. His 20.1 yards per reception ranked No. 7 in the nation.

“I feel like I’m a versatile player. I can do a lot,” he said. “I feel like I can do whatever the coaches ask me to. I’m going to put my 100 percent effort into all of it of whatever they ask me to do. That’s the type of player I am.”

LSU beat out another major brand football program for Brown – one that won the national championship just last season.

“I was supposed to go to Ohio State, but I closed that down after I left LSU,” he said.