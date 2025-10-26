New LSU Point Guard Dedan Thomas Jr. Leads Tigers Over Central Florida In Exhibition

Tiger Rag News Services

ORLANDO, Florida – LSU junior transfer point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. led an 8-0 run with five points and an assist in the final six minutes of the second half to push the Tigers past Central Florida, 75-68, in an exhibition basketball game here Sunday afternoon at Addition Financial Arena.

The Tigers rallied from a 36-29 halftime deficit and controlled the last six minutes of the game to get the victory in LSU’s fourth exhibition game against another Division I opponent. A rule change this season has allowed DI teams to play each other in exhibitions.

LSU trailed 62-60 with 6:18 to play when Thomas drove the paint and hit a floater to tie at 62-62. The UNLV transfer was fouled and dropped in a free throw to give LSU the lead for good at 63-62.

Thomas later drove the lane for a layup and 68-62 lead with 4:50 left. UCF never got closer.

Tiger Rag Exclusive: “I’m not thinking, ‘Oh, man, I’ve got to win this number of games. I’ve got to advance this far in the Tournament.’” But LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon must improve significantly.https://t.co/332kxuyyud — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) October 14, 2025

Thomas led LSU with 16 points, nine assists and just two turnovers in 31 minutes. He was 6-of-11 from the field with a trey and 3 of 4 at the line. Transfer junior forward Mike Nwoko had 15 points on 7-of-10 shooting. Transfer senior forward Marquel Sutton had a double double with 14 points and 11 rebounds on 4-of-8 shooting with a trio of three-pointers.

UCF was led by Riley Kugel’s 21 points.

“I thought our players did a good job of adjusting and defending the three-point line,” LSU coach Matt McMahon said. “D.J. Thomas did a terrific job running the show.”

The Tigers finished the game shooting 47.3 percent (26-55) after making 15 of 28 from the field in the final 20 minutes.

“I thought Nwoko was terrific for us around the basket,” McMahon said.

Junior forward Jalen Reed, who is returning from an anterior cruciate ligament knee injury last December, played almost 11 minutes and finished with six points and four rebounds.

Returning sophomore Robert Miller III was held out after tweaking his ankle in a scrimmage last week.

LSU opens the 2025-26 regular season on Wednesday, Nov. 5, against Tarleton State in the first of five home games in the first 16 days of the regular season.

Season tickets, non-conference game tickets and mini-plans are available at the LSU Athletic Ticket Office and online at LSUTix.net.