New LSU Coach Lane Kiffin Met Top Commitment Lamar Brown Just After Landing in Baton Rouge

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

After hiring Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin just two full days before the early national signing period begins on Wednesday, LSU and Kiffin will have their hands full to keep the 2026 recruiting class together.

And Kiffin started at the top Sunday night when he met LSU five-star commitment Lamar Brown – the No. 1 prospect in the country in the Athlete designation and No. 4 overall prospect by 247sports.com from University High on the LSU campus.

Brown (6-foot-4, 285 pounds) was waiting at the LSU football operations building on Skip Bertman Drive for Kiffin to arrive from the Baton Rouge Airport.

The Eagle has landed. Good luck to Ole Miss in playoffs without him – four double-digit win seasons in last 5 years at Ole Miss, which had 2 from 1972 through 2020.https://t.co/fcxS52CDdg — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) December 1, 2025

Kiffin landed at 4:55 p.m. Sunday and went straight to see Brown, similar to Gerry DiNardo immediately driving to Carencro to meet one of the nation’s most elite prospects at the time in running Kevin Faulk on DiNardo’s first day as LSU’s coach in December of 1994. Faulk signed with LSU and led the Tigers to winning seasons in 1995, ’96 and ’97, breaking a span of six straight losing seasons.

Then Brown tweeted his meeting with Kiffin.

“It’s great to know that I’ll have a coach who’s ready to compete for a national championship and wants to bring one back to Baton Rouge,” said Brown, who went to Kiffin’s office balcony to greet fans who were waiting for Kiffin.

New LSU head coach Lane Kiffin and LSU recruit Lamar Brown meeting his office with Knox and Lamar's mom there as well, greeting by some LSU students who braved the weather. @Lane_Kiffin @lamar1brown pic.twitter.com/sQfz72MssF — Michael Cauble (@Cauble) December 1, 2025

After Brown, Kiffin spent much of his night calling LSU commitments and recruits.

Kiffin also met with LSU interim coach Frank Wilson, who has kept the Tigers’ signing class for 2026 together. It is currently ranked No. 12 in the nation by 247sports.com with 15 commitments.

I've been told Lane Kiffin was burning up the phone Sunday night to @LSUfootball verbal commitments and those recruits #LSU is looking to flip. Lafayette Christian WR and former Oklahoma verbal commitment Brayden Allen also visited with Kiffin at football ops. — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) December 1, 2025

Brown plans on signing with Kiffin and the Tigers at 12:40 p.m. Wednesday at the U-High gymnasium. The early signing period runs through Friday.

LSU RESERVE WIDE RECEIVER KYLAN BILLIOT PLANS TO TRANSFER

LSU redshirt freshman wide receiver Kylan Billiot plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal on Jan. 2, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3.com.

Billiot, a Houma native who attended Terrebonne High School, signed with LSU in 2024 as the No. 13 wide receiver, No. 64 overall prospect and No. 4 player in Louisiana by 247sports.com. But Billiot had no catches in the 2025 season after redshirting in 2024 without seeing any action.

The portal window runs through Jan. 16.