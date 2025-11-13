New LSU Basketball Team Is Off And Running Early

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

During LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon’s postgame show Monday after a 93-58 win over UNO, former LSU coach-turned radio analyst John Brady made a comparison to last season.

McMahon and Brady were discussing some of the impressive grades of LSU’s players in the game. Senior transfer forward Marquel Sutton, for example, had a plus-45 after scoring 15 points with 4-of-8 shooting from three-point range and 15 rebounds with no turnovers and a blocked shot.

LSU pushes UNO around in 93-58 win.https://t.co/mIMHEqfOC6 — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) November 11, 2025

“I remember last year, we had a lot of negatives in that,” Brady told McMahon.

“Yeah, I don’t remember last year, coach. I’m looking out that windshield, not the rearview,” McMahon said.

“Yeah, I got you, baby,” Brady said. “I understand.”

LSU finished 14-18 overall and 3-15 in the Southeastern Conference last season for second to last

The Tigers (2-0) will try to keep looking ahead when they host Florida International (1-1) on Thursday (7 p.m., SEC Network+).

“I thought our guys were really dialed in to the plan of attack,” McMahon said. “I loved our unselfishness.”

LSU, like Sutton, was efficient with 21 assists and just seven turnovers vs. UNO. The Tigers averaged 13 turnovers a game last season.

LSU had four players in double figures Monday as junior transfer forward Michael Nwoko scored a career-high 22 on 9-of-13 shooting, junior forward Jalen Reed had 15 on 6-of-10 shooting with seven rebounds off the bench in 17 minutes, and senior forward Pablo Tambo added 10 on 4-of-5 shooting with five rebounds.

“I thought we had a great advantage of physicality and size in the post,” said McMahon, who rarely had that last season. “And all our front court guys were terrific.”

Don’t bet against LSU’s new point guard from Vegas:https://t.co/JIcEfye908 — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) November 10, 2025

Junior transfer point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. quarterbacked the team well with nine points and eight assists with one turnover.

“As you’ve seen, Dedan will find you,” McMahon said. “He’s very unselfish and has phenomenal floor vision. He sees things we as coaches don’t see. He gets the floor properly spaced. We just let him operate.”

Backup freshman point guard Jalen Reece had four assists off the bench.

“As a big, if you want to be successful in this game, you’ve got to be playing with elite guards,” Nwoko said. “It makes you look a lot better than you actually are, some may say.”