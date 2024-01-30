New Amazon Prime Video docuseries highlights LSU top NIL athletes set to be released later this year

Prime Video announced a new docuseries, The Money Game, highlighting LSU athletics and NIL earners Angel Reese, Olivia Dunne, Flau’ Jae Johnson and Jayden Daniels set to be released later this year. LSU Chief Brand Officer Cody Worsham says the executive producer is LSU Legend Shaquille O’Neal.

“Having Shaq there in place and his support gave us a real comfort level knowing that we had a tiger there supporting us and making sure that LSU was going to be portrayed accurately and fairly and in a way that gets people excited about what we’re doing around NIL,” Worsham told the tigerrag.com’s sister company, the Louisiana Radio Network.

LSU is home to three of the top 10 NIL earners in college sports who collectively have more than 20 million social media followers.

Worsham says production has been able to capture the full scope of the 2023 athletic year. He says the all-access pass will highlight surreal experiences of LSU’s top NIL players.

“The way Olivia Dunne approaches NIL is very different from the way that Jayden Daniels approaches NIL. They are in two different stages in their athletic careers but when you zoom in on the individual student athlete and their stories it’s very different challenges they’re facing,” Worsham said.

The project will provide a front row seat in the life of Angel Reese who was the 2023 Women’s Basketball Final Four Most Outstanding Player, gymnast Olivia Dunne, Flau’jae Johnson was named SEC Women’s Basketball Freshman of the Year, and Heisman winner and future NFL draft pick Jayden Daniels.

Worsham says NIL’s has created millionaire athletes at the college level. He says sports fans will be able to follow their journey and view new opportunities these reforms bring.

“I think it’s really exciting not just for us but for viewers. For LSU fans but for fans of athletics and good storytelling. They can kind of get a lens into LSU and the LSU brand and what it looks like here in Baton Rouge.”