NCAA Women’s Tennis Takes On Auburn In National Quarterfinals On Friday At Georgia

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

The No. 10-seeded and 10th-ranked LSU women’s tennis team (22-9) will meet No. 2 seed and No. 1-ranked Auburn (35-3) in the NCAA Championships Quarterfinals on Friday at 9 a.m. at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex in Athens, Georgia.

The Tigers advanced to the quarterfinals for the second time in program history after making it last year. They defeated Virginia last week in the NCAA Super Regional to advance.

LSU has five ranked singles players in No. 9 Cadence Brace, No. 21 Kayla Cross, No. 77 Ella McDonald, No. 96 Addison Lanton and No. 125 Kenna Erickson. And the Tigers have three ranked doubles pairings in No. 17 Erickson and McDonald, No. 18 Cross and McDonald, and No. 40 Brace and Cross.

Lanton has continued her strong freshman campaign with a team-leading 21-2 mark behind victories on the first, third, fourth, fifth, and sixth courts. She is riding a 12-match winning streak in singles.

Auburn advanced to the quarters after a 4-2 win over Duke. The Tigers five ranked singles players in No. 16 DJ Bennett, No. 31 Ekaterina Khairutdinova, No. 55 Angella Okutoyi, No. 58 Ashton Bowers and No. 68 Ava Esposito. Auburn has the No. 2 doubles team in DJ Bennett and Ava Esposito and No. 8 Angella Okutoyi and Merna Refaat.

LSU and Auburn face off for the third time this season after Auburn won 4-2 on March 7 and 4-3 on April 19 in the Southeastern Conference Championships.

For more information on the LSU women’s tennis program, follow the Tigers on X @lsuwten, Instagram @LSUWTen, and Facebook.com/lsuwten.