NCAA Gymnastics Semifinals Set: LSU Draws Florida, Georgia, Stanford

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

The NCAA gymnastics semifinals are set.

Top-seeded Oklahoma, No. 2 LSU, No. 3 Florida, No. 4 UCLA, No. 6 Georgia, No. 7 Stanford, No. 9 Arkansas and No. 13 Minnesota will compete for a spot in the national championship on Thursday, April 16.

One semifinal session will feature Oklahoma, UCLA, Arkansas and Minnesota, while the other includes LSU, Florida, Georgia and Stanford. The first session is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. CT, followed by the second at 8 p.m. CT. Both will be held at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. TV information will be announced at a later date.

The top two teams from each semifinal will advance to the national championship on Saturday, April 18, at 3 p.m. CT on ABC.

LSU (23-5-1, 5-3 Southeastern Conference) earned its fourth consecutive trip to the NCAA semifinals after winning the Baton Rouge Regional. The Tigers posted a weekend-high 198.375 in the second round and followed with a 197.825 in Saturday’s regional final. Stanford also advanced out of Baton Rouge, scoring a 197.225 in the final.

THE TIGERS ARE GEAUXING TO THE CHAMPIONSHIPS pic.twitter.com/W7rHpGPzZ9 — LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) April 5, 2026

LSU and Stanford will be joined in their semifinal by two familiar opponents. Florida won the Tempe Regional with a 198.050, while Georgia finished second with a 197.750.

Earlier this season, the Tigers lost road dual meets to both Florida and Georgia.

On the other side of the bracket, Oklahoma and Arkansas advanced out of the Lexington Regional, while UCLA and Minnesota moved on from the Corvallis Regional. Oklahoma posted a 198.350 in the regional final, Arkansas scored a 197.450, UCLA recorded a 197.725 and Minnesota added a 197.625.