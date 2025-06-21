NCAA College World Series Finals Preview: Coastal Carolina vs. LSU 

Lights, camera, action!

The NCAA College World Series Finals is upon us, showcasing an electrifying duel as the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (56-11) square off against the LSU Tigers (51-15) at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska. With records that could dazzle even the most skeptical fans, this championship series promises to be a grand crescendo in the college baseball symphony.

Game Schedule and Broadcast Details

The showdown erupts on Saturday, June 21, at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN. Game 2 follows on Sunday, June 22, at 1:30 p.m. CT on ABC. If needed, the climactic Game 3 will unfold on Monday, June 23, at 6:30 p.m. CT, back on ESPN. Fans can catch the action live on the LSU Sports Radio Network or track every pitch at LSUstats.com.

Team Profiles

LSU Tigers

Ranked No. 6 in the NCAA Tournament, LSU strides into the Finals with a legacy that echoes through the halls of baseball history. This marks their 20th College World Series and ninth championship appearance. With seven national titles, their recent triumph in 2023 seals their claim to greatness, boasting an all-time CWS record of 49-29 (.628). Under the strategic eye of Coach Jay Johnson, this team blends talent and tenacity.

Key players light up the field: sophomore left-hander Kade Anderson, a First-Team All-American and Golden Spikes Award semifinalist, leads the nation with 170 strikeouts, flaunting an 11-1 record and a 3.44 ERA. Junior powerhouse first baseman Jared Jones, also a First-Team All-American, dominates at the plate, ranking No. 1 in the SEC with 76 RBIs and No. 2 in home runs with 22. Freshman outfielder Derek Curiel and junior centerfielder Chris Stanfield add depth with their exceptional versatility and leadership.

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

The Chanticleers, carrying the No. 13 seed, are riding a sensational wave—a 26-game winning streak. As champions of the Sun Belt Conference, Coastal Carolina has proven their mettle, dazzling fans by sweeping Auburn in the Super Regional and dispatching Arizona, Oregon State, and Louisville in the CWS to earn their Finals ticket.

Batting .291 as a team, CCU boasts standout performances from catcher Caden Bodine (.326, 18 doubles, 42 RBIs) and infielder Blake Barthol (12 homers, 53 RBIs). Their pitching corps, led by sophomore right-hander Cameron Flukey (8-1, 3.29 ERA), shines with a 3.22 ERA, limiting foes to a mere .227 batting average.

Pitching Matchup

Saturday’s duel features LSU’s Kade Anderson (11-1, 3.44 ERA, 170 SO) against Coastal Carolina’s Cameron Flukey (8-1, 3.29 ERA, 109 SO). Both pitchers present a titanic clash, setting a riveting stage for their battle on the mound.

Historical Context

This marks a rare chapter in their history, having faced each other just twice before, with CCU sweeping LSU in the 2016 NCAA Baton Rouge Super Regional. This subplot adds tantalizing intrigue, as LSU seeks redemption for past missteps.

What’s at Stake

For LSU, victory means further immortalizing their status as one of NCAA’s elite programs. Meanwhile, Coastal Carolina aims to crown their spectacular season with a second national title, their first having been seized in 2016. With remarkable skill, discipline, and unwavering composure, both squads are poised for a spectacular clash of titans.

Final Thoughts

As Coach Jay Johnson aptly remarked, “To be among the final two teams is an honor and a testament to our team’s dedication.” With LSU’s rich history and Coastal Carolina’s exhilarating momentum, prepare for a fiercely competitive series, brimming with moments that will linger long after the final pitch.

Stay tuned as these two powerhouse programs vie for college baseball supremacy in Omaha!