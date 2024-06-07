NCAA allows colleges to put corporate logos on football fields

The framework is now in place for college football programs to directly pay its players, and with the changes the NCAA will now allow schools to make cash in a new way.

Schools are expected to have a salary cap of around $20 million when the change goes into place, and they’ll need ways to find that extra money in their budgets. To assist with finding new revenue streams, the NCAA Playing Rules Panel will now allow teams to put corporate logos on the field for college football games.

NCAA Playing Rules Panel passes legislation to permit schools to display corporate logos on football fields, sources tell @YahooSports. Conversation will continue on jersey patches.



The NCAA is also considering a change to allow logos to be worn on jersey patches, similar to a change the NBA made a few years ago.