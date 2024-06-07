NCAA allows colleges to put corporate logos on football fields

Football programs will now be allowed to put corporate logos on their fields. PHOTO BY: Jonathan Mailhes

The framework is now in place for college football programs to directly pay its players, and with the changes the NCAA will now allow schools to make cash in a new way.

Schools are expected to have a salary cap of around $20 million when the change goes into place, and they’ll need ways to find that extra money in their budgets. To assist with finding new revenue streams, the NCAA Playing Rules Panel will now allow teams to put corporate logos on the field for college football games.

The NCAA is also considering a change to allow logos to be worn on jersey patches, similar to a change the NBA made a few years ago.

