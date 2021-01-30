Nation’s No. 6 rated offensive tackle in Class of 2022 commits to LSU

LSU football coach Ed Orgeron is doing his best to stockpile offensive linemen.

Knowing the Tigers’ 2020 starting offensive line is returning for just one more season, he has a commitment to sign another offensive linemen next Wednesday in college football’s second signing period after landing one in December’s early period for the Class of 2021.

And now, the Tigers have two offensive line commits for the Class of 2022 when Monroe Neville star Will Campbell announced Saturday he wants to be a Tiger.

Rated as a 4-star prospect, the 6-foot-6, 285-pound Campbell recently reduced a list of 24 schools that offered scholarships to LSU, Alabama, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, TCU and Tennessee. He’s the nation’s No. 56 prospect (according to 247Sports), the state’s No. 2 overall prospect and the nation’s No. 6 offensive tackle.

“For as long as I can remember this is what I’ve wanted to do,” Campbell said on a video he released on an Instagram account. “My dreams will be coming true in academics and football at Louisiana State University.”

Campbell is the state’s highest rated offensive tackle in eight years when West Monroe’s Cam Robinson signed with Alabama and went on to be a first-round NFL draft choice of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“I just feel like I can go into that program and have the best chance of making an impact, playing as early as I can,” Campbell told Rivals.com. “It’s easy because it’s close to home, and while other schools made a push, I feel like there’s some little things that separated LSU. . .Walker Howard and Jack Bech (both from St. Thomas More) are going there and that always helps because I have a relationship with them. We’re trying to win a national championship and they have a great program with great coaches. I have great relationships there and I can see myself playing for them.”

Campbell is someone that’s enjoyed a long relationship with LSU, having hit it off with both Orgeron and offensive line coach Jim Cregg since he was a freshman.

“LSU has an edge on everybody,” Campbell said. “It’s who I grew up watching and it’s so close to home. Some other schools did make a push, but this is the best spot for me. It’s always been LSU. I’ve always been an LSU fan. The recruiting process opened my eyes and made me look at some other things and some schools caught my eye, but this is the best fit for me.”

Campbell has developed in one of the state’s tradition-rich program at Neville, which has long been regarded for its physical, ground-oriented approach which was a perfect match for his aggressive play. He’s played a part in the Tigers advancing to the last three straight Class 4A state semifinals, twice earning first team All-State honors.

“The (LSU) relationships are really great, and I have an opportunity to stay in state and be the left tackle on their next national championship team,” Campbell said. “That’s the message they had for me, so that’s what we’re going to do.”

With his recruiting process complete, Campbell plans to take over in the role as a recruiter on the behalf of LSU. He’ll specifically target line prospects such as Catholic High three-star offensive lineman Emery Jones, four-star offensive lineman Malik Abgo of Federal Way, Washington, five-star defensive end Jeremiah Alexander of Alabaster, Ala. and four-star defensive end Omari Abor of Duncanville, Tex.

“We’re going to get guys in the trenches that can help us win a national championship and bring one back to Baton Rouge,” Campbell said.

The addition and the decommit of four-star Texas defensive back Bryce Anderson of Beaumont Westbrook gives the Tigers their eighth commitment in a 2022 class that’s ranked fourth nationally by 247Sports.

Campbell joins previous LSU Class of 2022 O-line commit offensive guard Lucas Taylor of St. Paul’s-Episcopal of Mobile, Ala.