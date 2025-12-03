National Signing Day Preview: Lane Kiffin Prepares for His First Signing Day with LSU

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, TIGER RAG STAFF Writer

LSU head coach Lane Kiffin was just hired on Sunday. His job has not stopped since, as he works to salvage the Tigers’ 2026 recruiting class.

Key Commitments

Kiffin has already flipped several former Ole Miss commits to join him in Baton Rouge. Here are some notable additions:

Four-star tight end JC Anderson : Height: 6-6 Weight: 240 pounds Ranked as the No. 11 tight end in the nation and the No. 7 player in Illinois according to 27sports.com.

: Three-star interior offensive lineman Ryan Miret : Ranked as the No. 65 interior offensive lineman in the country and the No. 87 player in Florida.

Others to Watch for Wednesday

Here are some players to keep an eye on:

Corey Barber : Four-star wide receiver de-commit from Ole Miss, will sign on Wednesday at 10 a.m. CT. He is rated as the No. 20 wide receiver in the nation.

Jase Matthews : Five-star Auburn wide receiver commit, has delayed his signing date to Friday, December 5. He is a top-100 player in the 2026 class.

Carmelow Reed: Three-star Ole Miss edge commit, will choose between Ole Miss and LSU on Wednesday at 3:15 p.m. CT. He is the No. 55 defensive lineman in the nation.

Key De-commitments on Tuesday

Several players have de-committed recently:

Jalan Chapman : Three-star defensive lineman from New Orleans was the first to decommit from LSU. He plans to sign in February.

Kenny Darby : Four-star wide receiver from Bossier City decommitted after learning that wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton would not be retained. He was rated as the No. 27 wide receiver in the nation.

Kervin Johnson : Three-star wide receiver from Tioga decommitted right after Darby and later flipped to Ole Miss.

Dylan Purter: Four-star safety from Tuskegee, Alabama, will flip his commitment to the Florida Gators on Thursday.

Other Additions

LSU has received a commitment from:

Brayden Allen: Three-star wide receiver from Lafayette. He was previously committed to Oklahoma but switched after being offered by Kiffin.

Other LSU Commitments That Have Yet to Sign

Here are some commitments still deciding: