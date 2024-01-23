National honor: LSU’s Michaela Rose captures country’s Athlete of Week after sizzing showing in Corky Classic

LSU’s Michaela Rose was named the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Assocation’s national Athlete of the Week, the organization announced Tuesday.

It was the first such honor for Rosse who broke a 42-year-old record at the Corky Classic last weekend in Lubbock, Texas.

The native of Suffolk, Virginia turned in a record time of 1 minute, 16.76 seconds to win the 600-yard event at the meet hosted by Texas Tech. A year she ran a record time of 1:17.58 at the same meet.

Rose is the only women to run a sub-1:18.00 600-yard since 2001, doing so twice in back-to-back years. Both of her last two races in the 600 yards were Texas Tech Sports Performance Center records.

Rose capped her weekend with a leg on the first place 4×400 relay team that also consisted of Ella Onojuvwevwo, Brianna Lyston, and Garriel White. The team took gold as with a time of 3:32.96, which ranks sixth in the nation. Rose had a 400-yard split a 51.53 on the second leg, which was the fastest of anyone on all 19 teams that competed.