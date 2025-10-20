National Champion LSU Baseball Team To Be Honored At White House Today By President Donald Trump

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

His federal government shutdown is entering its third week, but it will not stop President Donald Trump from saluting LSU’s most recent national championship baseball team on Monday at the White House.

The Tigers, who won their second national championship in three seasons last June 22 at the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, are scheduled to meet President Trump in a White House ceremony at 3 p.m. central time.

The ceremony can be watched via this link: https://www.whitehouse.gov/live/

“We’re excited to go and proud of the team for the accomplishment,” LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson said on Tiger Rag’s weekly radio show last Tuesday night. “It’s pretty awesome. We won the national championship, and we’re going to the White House. I’m fired up for our guys.”

The first of eight LSU baseball national champions in 1991 visited the White House and President George H.W. Bush that summer, but coach Skip Bertman was not able to attend as he was having hip replacement surgery. Bertman won four more national titles through the 2000 season before retiring after the 2001 season, but there were no White House visits.

LSU coach Paul Mainieri’s 2009 national championship team was also honored at the White House after that title.

The 2025 Tigers arrived in Washington, D.C. on Sunday night and were scheduled to tour the Capitol before the White House ceremony.

The 2025 NAIA national champion LSU-Shreveport Pilots baseball team will also be honored by President Trump during the ceremony with LSU. The Pilots went 59-0 last season.

“That’s awesome,” Johnson said. “What a season that was! To go undefeated in baseball at any level is something really special. I think it’s pretty cool that we both get to share in that together. They had a great team.”

LSU BASEBALL RING CEREMONY

LSU will hold a ring ceremony for the 2025 LSU national champions Tigers at 4:45 p.m. Saturday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, leading into the LSU football game against Texas A&M at 6:30 p.m. on ABC in Tiger Stadium. The baseball team will walk down Victory Hill at 4:15 p.m.

Fans can attend the ring ceremony for free.