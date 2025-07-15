National Champion LSU Baseball Adds Two Commits In Portal

LSU Head Baseball Coach Jay Johnson has successfully landed a commitment from Grand Canyon’s standout power hitter Zach Yorke. Yorke broke the news through social media on Tuesday.

Yorke has just concluded an impressive junior season with the Antelopes, featuring a .339 batting average, 13 home runs, and 10 doubles to his name.

The 6-foot-2, 295-pound slugger participated in 48 games this spring, posting a .632 slugging percentage and driving in 46 runs for Grand Canyon.

A coveted talent in the NCAA Transfer Portal, LSU beat out several Power Four programs to secure Yorke’s talents.

Yorke becomes the seventh addition to the LSU roster via the Transfer Portal, joining Division II All-American pitcher Dax Dathe, who was acquired on Monday night.

Dathe, a dominant force at the Division II level, is set to spend his final eligible season with the defending National Champions next spring.

Standing 6-foot-3 and weighing 215 pounds, Dathe will utilize his seventh year of eligibility following a stellar tenure with Angelo State.

During the 2025 season, Dathe made 15 appearances, including 13 starts, for his Division II squad, concluding with a 2.99 ERA and 98 strikeouts over 72.1 innings.

He gave up 53 hits, 31 walks, and held his opponents to a .206 batting average.

Across two seasons with the team, Dathe compiled a 4.00 ERA and 208 strikeouts, poised to continue his success in Baton Rouge.