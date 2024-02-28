Nail-biter again: LSU bumps past Bulldogs, set for strong SEC finish | No. 2 LSU Baseball in Houston

TigerRag.com’s Audibles podcast for February 28, 2024 hosted by Camryn Conner with Assistant Editor of Tiger Rag Will Nickel, Bill Franques of LSU, LRN’s Jeff Palermo and Tiger Rag’s Editor Todd Horne. . . Matt McMahon’s tough-as-nails Tigers eked another nail-biter out on Tuesday night, bumping past the Georgia Bulldogs, 67-66. It was LSU’s third one-point win in its last four SEC games. LSU is staring down what should be a three more consecutive wins to finish out the SEC regular season on the road Saturday against Vanderbilt, then in Fayetteville against an improving yet still disappointing Arkansas team that LSU dominated last month in the PMAC, and then the season-finale against currently SEC winless Missouri in Baton Rouge next Saturday. LSU will lock up an NIT invite if it wins all three, for sure, and Conner asks Nickel if he thinks a 10-8 LSU SEC finish to the regular season may just be enough to burst the NCAA Tournament bubble. . . Meanwhile, No. 2 LSU baseball hits the road tonight in Houston for the first time this season and Palermo and Horne discuss the 7-1 Tigers with Franques.