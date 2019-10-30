Myles Brennan’s father says his son “wants to finish his career at LSU as the starting quarterback”

Owen Brennan, father of LSU quarterback Myles Brennan, told WWL-FM radio Wednesday that his injured son’s goal remains to regain his starting spot as the Tigers’ QB.

Brennan broke his left arm Sunday night in Grand Isle preparing for a fishing trip. According to Owen Brennan, one of his son’s flip-flops got caught in a loose board and he was unable to brace himself when he fell on his left arm because he was holding his fishing equipment.

At the time, Brennan thought he had just bruised his arm. But the next Monday when he realized the injury could be more severe, he drove himself back to Baton Rouge to immediately see doctors. They found a compound fracture in the middle of his humerus.

Brennan underwent a successful surgery Tuesday in which a metal plate and screws were inserted in his arm.

“He could have been anywhere, anytime, and this accident could have happened,” Owen Brennan said. “It was just an absolute freak accident. He was not doing anything that he was not supposed to be doing. Sometimes that’s even harder to take.”

Brennan, who started the first three games last year before suffering a season-ending torn abdomen against Missouri, was set to battle sophomore Max Johnson for the starting QB job in LSU’s preseason practice that starts Friday.

Even though the injury is to Brennan’s non-throwing arm, he won’t be able to resume throwing for another two weeks. There is no timetable before his return and even after this season he plans to return. He has one more year of eligibility because of the coronavirus pandemic and could potentially receive a seventh season through a medical redshirt.

“He’s not going anywhere, he wants to finish his career at LSU as the starting quarterback,” Owen Brennan said. “Whatever path that takes, that’s his goal.”