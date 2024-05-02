MUST WATCH: LSU Gymnastics | National Championship Cinematic Recap

May 2, 2024
Produced by LSU . . . You’ve got to watch this stirring and emotional recap of the National Champion LSU Tigers Gymnastic team’s quest . . . The greatest team to have never won a national title is no longer. The Tigers are forever champions. Watch the full recap of the NCAA Gymnastics Finals as LSU made history and brought home their first national championship in program history. The Tigers defeated California, Utah and Florida in the meet to come out victorious.

