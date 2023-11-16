MUST WATCH – LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels is untouchable, but the Tigers’ star is touching fans all across the land with his dazzling season

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels is untouchable this season, but the Tigers’ star is touching fans of college football – hardcore fans and casual fans – with his unique and mesmerizing style of play. Daniels, so far, has put together one of the most memorable seasons in the history of the sport. In this Special Edition of TigerRag.com’s Audibles podcast, Tiger Rag’s Todd Horne shares with you a self-professed “casual” fans tribute to Jayden Daniels following his performance for the ages on Saturday, Nov. 11 in a 52-35 shootout win for LSU over conference rival Florida in a game that few if any who watched it will ever forget. How many “Jakes” are there out there in today’s college football world who are discovering or rediscovering college football thanks to the electrifying and joyful play of Daniels?
