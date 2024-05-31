Multiple five-star recruits will pay visits to LSU. Here’s the players that’ll be in Baton Rouge

Brian Kelly’s 2025 recruiting class is still one of the best in college football even after No. 1 wide receiver Dakorien Moore decommitted from LSU earlier this spring. This weekend will be another opportunity for Kelly to reclaim the top spot of the recruiting rankings.

The Tigers will be hosting several elite prospectors this weekend including multiple five-star players. DJ Pickett, the No. 1 corner in the class of 2025, will be among the visitors. LSU is currently the favorite to land Pickett. Five-star receivers Kaliq Lockett and Jaime Ffrench will also be in Baton Rouge.

Five-star corner Dorian Brew, five-star offensive lineman Solomon Thomas and four-star defensive lineman Zion Williams will all be paying visits as well. Kelly has already assembled the No. 5 recruiting class in 2025 and securing commitments from some of this weekend’s visitors could propel the class even higher.