Mulkey flips a TCU women’s basketball commit to LSU

New LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey has convinced TCU commit Alisa Williams she needs to wear a different shade of purple.

Mulkey flipped Williams, 6-foot-2 swing player from Aubrey Ray Braswell (Texas) High School, to become the first commit in the LSU recruiting Class of 2022.

As a junior last season, Williams was the Denton (Texas) Record-Chronicle’s all-area offensive player of the year when she averaged 18.5 points and 7 rebounds.

“Having the opportunity to play for (Mulkey) and her staff will play a huge role in my development,” Williams told the Denton (Texas) Record-Chronicle. “It will not be easy, but it’ll be challenging and worth it.”