Moving on up: LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. decides to enter 2024 NFL Draft

One half of the nation’s top rated wide receiver duo is headed to the NFL.

LSU junior Brian Thomas announced on social media Tuesday he was bypassing his final year of eligibility and entering the 2024 NFL Draft.

“Playing in Tiger Stadium was always a dream of mind, and choosing to attend LSU was definitely one hell of an experience,” said Thomas, a product of Walker High School. “There is no place like Death Valley on Saturday nights surrounded by the best fans in college football.”

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound Thomas is rated the No. 5 wide receiver in the upcoming draft on Pro Football Focus’ Big Board and is a projected first-round draft choice by several scouting services.

Thomas and fellow junior Malik Nabers comprised the nation’s top receiving duo Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels. Nabers is expected to announce that he will also declare for the NFL Draft before the Jan. 15 deadline.

Thomas, who had a team-high eight catches for 98 yards and two touchdowns in Monday’s 35-31 ReliaQuest Bowl win over Wisconsin, was LSU’s No. 2 receiver behind Nabers with 68 catches for 1,177 yards and a nation’s best 17 touchdowns. His receiving yards rank seventh best on the school’s single-season chart, ahead of the 2013 total of 1,152 of Odell Beckham.

His yardage total was the 12th 1,000-yard season in school history.

Thomas finished with 127 receptions for 1,897 yards and tied with Justin Jefferson (2017-19) for third place in career touchdowns with 24.