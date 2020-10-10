Missouri takes LSU’s defense to the woodshed in a 45-41 win

In the end, the Tigers tried to steal a win they didn’t deserve to win.

No, not the 14-point underdog Missouri Tigers.

Despite having four downs to score the game-winning touchdown from the Missouri 1-yard in the final minute, the LSU Tigers failed to score as Missouri scored a 45-41 home upset in Columbia, Mo. Saturday afternoon.

LSU quarterback Myles Brennan, who threw for a career-high 430 yards and four touchdowns, had third and fourth down passes batted away after two Tyrion Davis-Price plunges into the middle of Mizzou’s defense gained no yardage.

Missouri (1-2 overall), 1-2 SEC East) ran over LSU (1-2, 1-2 SEC West) all day, totaling 586 yards total offense. Mizzou freshman redshirt starting quarterback Connor Bazelak passed for 406 yards and four TDs against LSU’s thoroughly confused defense.

Here’s a quick rewind:

MISSOURI 45, LSU 41

PREGAME HYPE

LSU kept one eye on the weather and one eye on Missouri game film early in the week. The Tigers were willing to move the game from Tiger Stadium to Missouri’s Faurot Field because LSU didn’t want the game cancelled. It needed to play and get more game experience for its road trip the following Saturday to Florida.

HOW IT PLAYED OUT

This surprisingly became a back-and-forth affair because LSU’s defense looked clueless against a Missouri offense that entered the game 11th in the SEC in total offense and 13th in points per game. Then, there was LSU’s strange offensive game plan in which the running game was non-existent in the first half which ended in a 24-24 tie after blowing a 24-14 lead. LSU quarterback Myles Brennan and receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. did their best to steal a win for the Tigers with career highs in passing yardage (430) and receiving yardage respectively (235 yards). Yet LSU’s confused defenses kept letting Missouri receivers run free for easy touchdowns as redshirt freshman QB Connor Bazelak threw for 406 yards and four TDs. LSU had a chance to win in the final minute but could not score after having first-and-goal at the Missouri 1 after two plunges into the defensive line and two incomplete passes.

TURNING POINT

With LSU leading 41-38, LSU had first-and-10 at the Missouri 22 that turned into a 3-and-13 after a sack. Then, the Tigers inexplicably got a delay-of-game penalty and placekicker Cade York had a 45-yard field goal blocked. Then, on second-and-12 from the Missouri 21, LSU’s defense had another coverage bust as Bazelak hit a wide-open Chance Luper for a 69-yard gain. Two plays later, Bazelak threw a 5-yard TD to Niko Hea on a slant route with 5:18 left to play for what stood as the game-winning TD.

LSU OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE GAME

Brennan and Marshall played a lot of pitch-and-catch all day. Making his third college start and taking a physical beating from Missouri’s pass rush, Brennan completed 29-of-48 passes for 430 yards, four TDs and no interceptions. Marshall had 11 catches for 245 yards and three TDS.

LSU DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE GAME

Are you kidding me?

QUOTE, UNQUOTE PART I

“We couldn’t stop anybody. It was a poor performance on defense. We’ve got to coach better, and it starts with me. Players got to make plays. We couldn’t stop the run. Receivers open downfield.”

-LSU coach Ed Orgeron

QUOTE, UNQUOTE PART II

“You only get stronger through adversity. We’re going through some pretty adverse situations right now.”

-LSU quarterback Myles Brennan

GO FIGURE

0: Of 10 third-down conversions by LSU’s offense vs. Mizzou

4: Of 6 Missouri TD’s 2 were 21 yards or longer

14: Consecutive LSU pass attempts to end the first half, including all 11 offensive snaps in the second quarter.

49: Yards rushing by LSU on just 20 carries

96: Points allowed by LSU in its first three games, the most in LSU history.