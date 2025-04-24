Mikie Mahtook Talks LSU Baseball Heading Into Tennessee Series

Former LSU great Mikie Mahtook joined Tiger Rag Radio, primarily to be a calming voice for LSU baseball fans. Mahtook isn’t concerned with LSU’s pitching and he is not concerned with LSU’s current offensive slump. In fact, Mahtook says, when you match up with a top team like Tennessee like LSU does this weekend in Alex Box Stadium, players tend to notch up their intensity, perform at higher levels than normal and also break out of slumps. So, Mahtook says, don’t be surprised if you that this weekend out on Skip Bertman Field from the Tigers.
