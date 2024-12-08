Mikaylah Williams Returns Home In LSU’s Game Sunday vs. Grambling

BOSSIER CITY, La. – No. 5 LSU (10-0) will face Grambling (2-6) Sunday at p.m. CT for Mikaylah Williams’ homecoming game in Brookshire Grocery Arena, five minutes from where she grew up.

“I’m excited,” Williams stated. “I think that probably at the end of the game it’s going to get a little emotional because I just want to show the little from where I’m from that it’s possible. It’s possible to be on a big stage. It’s possible to be good on a big stage and you can do it all right at home.

Sunday’s game will not be streamed, but fans can tune into the LSU Sports Radio Network and listen to Patrick Wright and Emily Ward, a member of the 2023 National Championship team who is also from Bossier City.

Williams was a two-time Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year at Parkway High School in Bossier City. She led the team to a state championship victory her senior season as one of the nation’s top recruits. Staying home was important for the Louisiana native which led her to be LSU’s highest rated signee since Seimone Augustus. Currently a sophomore at LSU, Williams is the reigning SEC Freshman of the Year.

Coach Kim Mulkey frequently looks for opportunities to bring players back home for games. In addition to Sunday’s game for Williams, LSU is slated to play at Illinois-Chicago later in December in Aneesah Morrow’s hometown. Last year LSU played against Coppin State in Baltimore for Angel Reese. Coach Mulkey also said the team is trying to find somewhere near Savannah, Georgia to bring Flau’Jae Johnson back home next season.

Williams is coming off a huge game Thursday night, leading LSU to a comeback victory over Stanford in overtime. She scored 32 points (12-18, 5-9 3FG) with 9 rebounds. Williams hit a turnaround jumper from the free throw line with four seconds remaining in regulation to tie the game at 80 and force overtime; LSU trailed by as many as eight points in the fourth quarter and by six points with 40 seconds remaining. She led LSU with 6 points in overtime.

In LSU’s first game at the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship Williams was held scoreless for the first time of her college career, shooting 0-9 from the field. Her 25 points in LSU’s next game against No. 20 NC State led LSU to its first ranked win of the season. In the three games since her scoreless outing Williams has averaged 22.0 ppg and is shooting 57.5-percent from the field and 55.6-percent from three.

Kailyn Gilbert hit a late three late in LSU’s win over Stanford that, along with a Johnson forced turnover, set up Williams’ game-tying shot. Gilbert finished with a season-high 25 points. Johnson scored 21 points in the win. Morrow led the game with 16 rebounds, but was held to just 8 points, marking just the second time this year she did not record a double-double. Her next double-double will tie Morrow with Aliyah Boston for the eighth most in DI history with 83.