Midterm: Charles Hanagriff Lists Several Reasons Why LSU Baseball Is Poised For A Great Second Half

At 31-3, 10-2 in the SEC with a huge Top 10 series against Auburn on the plains this weekend looming, revered sports talk show analyst Charles Hanagriff joins Tiger Rag Radio’s Jeff Palermo, Todd Horne and Glenn Guilbeau with a litany of reasons of why he thinks Jay Johnson’s LSU Tigers are in a great position to not only succeed but prosper as the Tigers sink their teeth into the second half of the season and continue their quest to return to Omaha and recapture the national title.
Related Articles
LSU Deja Vu vs MSU: No. 2 Tigers’ pitching woes continue as Mississippi State rallies from nine runs back to win series
LSU’s bullpen folded badly for the second consecutive game and on Sunday it cost the No. 2 Tigers their second consecutive Southeastern Conference series. Mississippi State rallied from a nine-run deficit at Alex Box Stadium, […]
LSU’s ‘Monster’ Milam named SEC Freshman of the Week
LSU second baseman Steven Milam on Monday was named SEC Freshman of the Week by the league office. Milam, a product of Las Cruces, N.M., was LSU’s leading hitting in its series victory versus top-ranked […]
Dylan Crews passed up being a possible 1st round major league draft pick to sign with LSU
As a reward for being one of the nation’s top high school baseball prospects, LSU signee Dylan Crews has already had some dream-come-true moments having played in such major league stadiums as Chicago’s Wrigley Field, […]
Be the first to comment