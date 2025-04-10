Midterm: Charles Hanagriff Lists Several Reasons Why LSU Baseball Is Poised For A Great Second Half

At 31-3, 10-2 in the SEC with a huge Top 10 series against Auburn on the plains this weekend looming, revered sports talk show analyst Charles Hanagriff joins Tiger Rag Radio’s Jeff Palermo, Todd Horne and Glenn Guilbeau with a litany of reasons of why he thinks Jay Johnson’s LSU Tigers are in a great position to not only succeed but prosper as the Tigers sink their teeth into the second half of the season and continue their quest to return to Omaha and recapture the national title.