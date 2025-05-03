Michaela Rose Improves LSU Record, No. 2 Time in NCAA History in the 800 Meter

The LSU track and field team wrapped up the regular season on Saturday as they hosted the equivalent of an SEC reunion at Bernie Moore Track Stadium.

Final Results

Possibly the biggest time of the season so far for the Tigers came from Michaela Rose in her final race wearing purple and gold in Baton Rouge. Moments before celebrating her senior day with her teammates, Rose got out fast and did not look back in the 800 meter. The Suffolk, Virginia, native clocked a new personal-best time of 1:58.12 to win the event. Rose’s new PR improves her LSU record, No. 2 time in collegiate history, No. 1 time in the NCAA for 2025, No. 1 time in the USA and No. 3 in the world.

Rose’s goal remains the same ever since she clocked her first No. 2 time in collegiate history: beat Athing Mu’s collegiate record of 1:57.73 from 2021.

The second-hottest race of the day for LSU came in the men’s 110-meter hurdles, an event where Jahiem Stern and Matthew Sophia have consistently produced. Stern got the better of his training partner as he clocked a new personal-best time of 13.35 seconds to move up to No. 4 on the LSU all-time performance list and No. 6 in the NCAA for 2025. He jumps up to No. 17 in Jamaican history from No. 22.

LSU’s women’s 4×100-meter relay started the day for LSU, clocking a new season-best time of 43.01 seconds. The team of Machaeda Linton, Nasya Williams, Aniyah Bigam and Tima Godbless move up to No. 7 in the nation with that time.

A senior-day special came from the final of the Duplantis second-generation Tigers, Johanna Duplantis. The senior made a slight improvement to her No. 3 mark in LSU PL history as she cleared the height of 4.26 meters (13’ 11.75”). The event took a leap to the height of 4.36 meters, but Duplantis was unable to clear it.

Head Coach Dennis Shaver’s Notables

Emedy Kiplimo ran the No. 3 time in LSU history of 3:39.88 in the 1500m.

Rhen Langley ran the No. 4 time in LSU history of 3:40.55 in the 1500m.

Ella Chesnut ran a PR of 4:30.00 in the 1500m.

Ahry Comer ran a PR of 4:35.13 in the 1500m.

Jack Wallace ran a PR of 3:43.38 in the 1500m.

Casey Goetschel ran a PR of 3:45.41 in the 1500m.

Trenton Sandler ran a PR of 3:48.12 in the 1500m.

Amal Glasgow ran a PR of 46.05 in the 400m.

Aniyah Bigam ran a PR of 11.35 in the 100m.

Dyllon Nimmers ran a PR 1:49.35 in the 800m.

Makeriah Harris ran a PR of 59.41 in the 400h.

Jaden James threw a PR of 185’ 8” in discus, which ranks No. 9 in LSU history.

Jelani Watkins ran a PR of 20.57 in the 200m.