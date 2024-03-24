Michaela Rose clocks collegiate record over 600 Meters, LSU wins 15 events at Keyth Talley Invitational

The LSU track and field team opened up their home-outdoor schedule with a bang, as they hosted the Keyth Talley Invitational at the Bernie Moore Track Stadium on Saturday.

Final Results | Results (PDF)

The 600-yard collegiate-record holder, Michaela Rose, clocked another collegiate record as she took the track for the 600 meter on Saturday. Entering the meet the collegiate record sat at 1:28.02, held by Texas A&M alum Avi’Tal Wilson-Parteete since 2022. Rose blew the breaks off of that record with a time of 1:25.75 to dominate the field from start to finish.

Both the men’s and women’s short-hurdle crews took gold in their events this weekend with No. 1 times in the nation.

Jahiem Stern and Matthew Sophia finished 1-2 in the 110-meter hurdles with wind-aided times of 13.49 seconds and 13.51 seconds. Stern’s time ties his nation-leading mark from last weekend at the Hurricane Invitational, while Sophia’s moves him up to No. 2 in the nation early on in the outdoor season.

On the women’s side Shani’a Bellamy became the first hurdler in the nation this season to clock a sub-13 second time in the 100-meter hurdles. Bellamy cruised to an easy win in the event with a slightly wind-aided time of 12.98 seconds (+2.2 m/s). She joins her teammate Leah Phillips in the nation’s top-10 this outdoor season.

A week after clocking what was the nation-leading time of 11.22 seconds in the 100 meter, Thelma Davies took the track with a nation-leading time of 22.64 seconds (+2.2 m/s) in the 200 meter on Saturday.

The women’s sprints also claimed the 100 meter as freshman Tima Godbless made her collegiate debut in the event with a time of 11.24 seconds (+0.7 m/s). Godbless’s time puts her at third in the nation early on in the season. Her personal best entering the season sits at 11.09 seconds, which she recorded in 2022 prior to college.

The LSU women’s 4×100-meter relay squad clocked a nation-leading time of 43.43 seconds to win the event. The relay team that shaved .64 seconds off of last weekend’s time consisted of Aniyah Bigam, Godbless, Leah Phillips, and Davies.

Additional Wins

Ella Onojuvwevwo won the 400m with a No. 3 time in the nation of 52.31.

Claudio Romero won discus with a throw of 201’ 5”, which is a meet record and No. 2 mark in the nation.

Morgan Smalls won LJ with the No. 3 distance in the nation of 20’ 8.5”.

Da’Marcus Fleming won the 100m with a No. 2 time in the nation of 10.12.

Da’Marcus Fleming won the 200m with a No. 10 time in the nation of 20.60.

Women’s 4×4 ran the No. 3 time in the nation of 3:31.22 to win.

Men’s 4×4 won the event with a time of 3:09.09.

Personal Bests

Ambria Langley threw a PR of 132’ 6” in hammer throw.

Jevan Parara threw a PR of 186’ 7” in hammer throw.

Sophie Martin ran a PR of 4:36.29 in the 1500m.

Gwyneth Hughes ran a PR of 4:37.85 in the 1500m.

Svenya Stoyanoff ran a PR of 4:41.66 in the 1500m.

Rob Buisson ran a PR of 3:55.95 in the 1500m.

Will Dart ran a PR of 3:56.92 in the 1500m.

Hugh Carlson ran a PR of 3:57.36 in the 1500m.

Casey Goetschel ran a PR of 3:59.14 in the 1500m.

Louis Rudge ran a PR of 54.21 in the 400mh.

Up Next

LSU will host the two-day Battle on the Bayou at the Bernie Moore Track stadium March 29-30, and send Ella Chesnut to the Raleigh Relays to compete in the 10,000 meter March 29.