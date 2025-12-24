MerryKiffmas – Twas the First Days of Kiffin

Tiger Rag Radio hosts Todd Horne and Glenn Guilbeau speak on new LSU head coach Lane Kiffin’s fully hired staff and also previews the Texas Bowl. In hour one, Tiger Rag Radio speaks with Chris Low of On3.com on the Lane Kiffin hiring as well as the College Football Playoffs. With Low, Tiger Rag Radio also debates the controversial topic of the group of five team included in the playoffs. In hour two, Tiger Rag Radio speaks with Yahoo Sports’ Caroline Fenton, who talks about Kiffin’s first days in Baton Rouge and what to expect down the line from him as a coach. For a special Christmas segment, Fenton tells Tiger Rag which LSU athletes/coaches are on her naughty or nice list. Tiger Rag Radio ends the show off when they speak with The Advocate’s Toyloy Brown, who speaks on the LSU men’s basketball team and its non-conference scares. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell….