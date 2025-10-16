Mel Kiper’s 1st Board For 2026 NFL Draft Is Out, And Garrett Nussmeier May Be In The 2nd Round

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

Going into the 2025 football season, LSU was not expected to have first round draft talent other than quarterback Garrett Nussmeier and linebacker Harold Perkins, Jr.

Halfway through the season, and LSU may not have a first round pick, according to ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper’s early look at the draft of April 23-25 in Pittsburgh. Unless it’s Mansoor Delane, who is LSU’s highest ranked draft prospect by position as the No. 3 cornerback by Kiper.

Kiper released his first draft board for 2026 this week, and he has Nussmeier, the Tiger’s fifth-year senior, as the No. 7 quarterback available, which means he could fall to the second round. Nussmeier is behind Oregon’s Dante Moore, Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza, Alabama’s Ty Simpson, South Carolina’s LaNorris Sellers, Oklahoma’s John Mateer and Miami’s Carson Beck.

“I think it was pretty obvious what was going on.”

-LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier discusses abdomen injury for 1st time:https://t.co/FBxw3SpXmU — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) October 15, 2025

Nussmeier’s abdomen injury suffered before the season that he is only now starting to get over has obviously impacted his play for the No. 10 Tigers (5-1, 2-1 Southeastern Conference). LSU plays at No. 17 Vanderbilt (5-1, 1-1 SEC) on Saturday (11 a.m., ESPN).

His numbers are dramatically down from last season when he finished No. 6 in the nation with 311 yards passing a game. He is down to 45th in the nation in that category this season at 235.5 a game. He is also significantly down in passing efficiency at 78th in the nation at 134.0 on 135-of-204 passing (66 percent) for 1,413 yards and nine touchdowns with five interceptions.

Last year, Nussmeier finished No. 42 in the nation in passing efficiency at 142.7 on 337-of-525 passing for 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns with 12 interceptions.

Mel Kiper’s Top 10 Quarterbacks For 2026 NFL Draft

1. Dante Moore – Oregon

2. Fernando Mendoza – Indiana

3. Ty Simpson – Alabama

4. LaNorris Sellers – South Carolina

5. John Mateer – Oklahoma

6. Carson Beck – Miami

7. Garrett Nussmeier – LSU

8. Sam Leavitt – Arizona State

9. Jayden Maiava – USC

10. Drew Allar – Penn State

Three of LSU’s defensive players were featured in Kiper’s defensive group top 10 rankings.

“This ain’t the goal. The goal is the national championship.”

-LSU CB Mansoor Delane to LSU team in locker room after win at No. 4 Clemson:https://t.co/2UnniVQQ4X — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) September 4, 2025

Delane has been dominant all season with five pass breakups, an interception, 17 solo tackles and four quarterback hurries.

Kiper’s Top 10 Cornerbacks

1. Jermod McCoy – Tennessee

2. Avieon Terrell – Clemson

3. Mansoor Delane – LSU

4. Brandon Cisse – South Carolina

5. Colton Hood – Tennessee

6. D’Angelo Ponds – Indiana

7. Malik Muhammad – Texas

8. Chandler Rivers – Duke

9. A.J. Harris – Penn State

10. Chris Johnson – San Diego State

Junior linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. is the No. 10 outside linebacker by Kiper. He has 28 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss with two sacks and three pass breakups.

Kiper’s Top 10 Outside Linebackers

1. T.J. Parker – Clemson

2. David Bailey – Texas Tech

3. Joshua Josephs – Tennessee

4. Damon Wilson II – Missouri

5. Cashius Howell – Texas A&M

6. Jaishawn Barham – Michigan

7. Romello Height – Texas Tech

8. Boubacar Traore – Notre Dame

9. Keyron Crawford – Auburn

10. Harold Perkins Jr. – LSU

The final Tiger listed by Kiper senior safety AJ Haulcy at No. 10. He has 38 total tackles, a forced fumble, an interception and a pass breakup.

Kiper’s Top 10 Safeties

1. Caleb Downs – Ohio State

2. Bray Hubbard – Alabama

3. Dillon Thieneman – Oregon

4. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren – Toledo

5. Kamari Ramsey – USC

6. Zakee Wheatley – Penn State

7. Jalen Huskey – Maryland

8. Genesis Smith – Arizona

9. Jalon Kilgore – South Carolina

10. A.J. Haulcy – LSU