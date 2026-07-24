Meet Lane Kiffin And The Tigers On Saturday, Aug. 8, At LSU Indoor Facility

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

LSU fans will have an opportunity to meet new head coach Lane Kiffin, his staff and the entire football team on Saturday, August 8, as NILSU MAX will host a meet and greet at the LSU Indoor Football Facility.

NILLSU MAX is LSU’s new, independent entity dedicated to identifying and securing NIL opportunities for LSU athletes.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at www.nilsumaxevents.com/meettheteam. Those purchasing VIP tickets for $100 will be admitted at 2 p.m. followed by general admission entry at 2:30 p.m. General Admission is $30 for adults and $10 for children 5-and-under and includes entry into the event along with a commemorative poster.



Fans with VIP tickets can get a picture with Kiffin and the commemorative poster. VIP ticket holders are encouraged to arrive early. Fans will be permitted to bring one item for autographs.



Those fans registering for the event will receive email correspondence with additional event details, their digital ticket and parking information. The event concludes at 4 p.m.