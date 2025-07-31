Mean Machines: Early Standouts to Know About Among LSU’s Defensive Tackles

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, TIGER RAG Staff Reporter

It seems like LSU has been playing catch up for the past few years when it comes to the defensive line unit. Although LSU has not been the most dominant on the line of scrimmage defensively since the Ed Orgeron days, that could change this year with the versatile and deep defensive line that LSU has.

Brian Kelly made it known after practice on Wednesday that the scheme was never the issue to LSU’s struggles on defense last year, but rather the lack of players that fit the scheme. Kelly says that it was important to help get his coordinators some “tools” for their scheme, specifically players that fit the schemes.

“And then Blake, obviously getting him some tools where he can go and be Blake Baker and call the defense how he wants to,” Kelly said.

LSU’s defensive line unit is more versatile this season in what it can do against opposing offenses. LSU has more than five players at the DT position that could end up playing quality snaps for the Tigers, but a couple of them are sticking out during the first couple of fall camp practices.

Defensive tackle Dominick McKinley is the first name that drew attention this week at practice. McKinley bulked up to a massive 308 pounds after an impressive offseason training and development.

“We ran out of weights for him to max squat. 650 pounds is max squat. I throw that out to you as how powerful he is,” Kelly said with a smile.

Even though the numbers aren’t eye-popping, McKinley had an impressive finish to his freshman season. He had his best game in the regular season finale against Oklahoma, totaling four tackles and two sacks.

McKinley adds strength and much-needed size to the defensive tackle room. His size has played a major role in getting to the quarterback as a freshman. McKinley is also strong at shedding blocks on the interior, which the Tigers will need to help establish the line of scrimmage on defense.

“He has elite strength and numbers from that perspective, so he is going to play a major role in what we do,” Kelly said.

Another defensive tackle that is expected to make an immediate impact in the room is South Florida transfer Bernard Gooden. The 6’1, 268 pound, fifth-year senior adds the most experience of any defensive lineman on this team. Gooden appeared in every game for the Bulls last season, where he totaled 10 tackles-for-loss.

Gooden has shown flashes in stopping the run, especially during Wednesday’s outdoor period at practice. He totaled multiple tackles-for-loss against LSU’s first-team offense and was able to get past right guard Josh Thompson with ease. Gooden is smart when it comes to filling the gaps and guarding the run. The Tigers would certainly benefit from giving him quality snaps on Saturdays.

LSU has a versatile defensive line: some quick off the line, strength and size for the first time in a while, and experience which could allow multiple players to flourish under Baker’s aggressive scheme.