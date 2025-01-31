McDonald’s Scoring Big with former LSU Star Angel Reese—A Trailblazing Transition in Fast Food

Starting February 10, you can indulge in the “Angel Reese Special,” featuring a BBQ Bacon Quarter Pounder with Cheese drizzled in a bold new BBQ sauce, paired with crispy fries and your choice of drink.

Reese, a former LSU basketball star, a WNBA star and McDonald’s All American from 2020, is the perfect pick for this first-ever national meal collaboration with a female athlete. “McDonald’s shaped my childhood—whether it was snagging a McChicken Sandwich or living my hoop dreams,” Reese enthusiastically shared in a press release.

“This is a dream come true, being the first female athlete with my very own meal. I hope it inspires young athletes to chase their dreams,” beamed Reese, who currently dazzles for the Rose Basketball Club in the dynamic three-on-three Unrivaled league.

McDonald’s unveiled the bold new BBQ sauce, described as a “gamechanger,” delivering a delightful medley of sweet, savory, and just the right amount of spice. Pricing for the Angel Reese Special will vary by location, adding a local twist to your order.

Jennifer “JJ” Healan, McDonald’s vice president of marketing, brand, content, and culture, noted, “Partnering with Reese deepens the real connection between McDonald’s and basketball fans. We’re thrilled to energize their passion for the game while supporting athletes on and off the court.” This collaboration marks just the exciting beginning of blending basketball culture with a new generation of fans!