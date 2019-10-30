McDonald highlights LSU’s selections on All-Louisiana cross country team with Runner of Year designation

LSU’s Katy-Ann McDonald was one of four members from the Tigers’ program that was honored by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association for their performances during the 2020 cross country season, taking top honors as the women’s Runner of the Year and teammate Shelby Spoor was named Freshman of the Year.

McDonald ran three races for LSU during the fall 2020 season and took 12th place at the SEC Championships to earn Second Team All-SEC honors. She ran a 6k time of 20:33.8 at the SEC Championship to earn the 12th place showing. Her best finish of the season came at the Florida State Invitational where she clocked time of 17:36.40 in the 5k to place second, and she also finished fourth at the Arturo Barrios Invitational with a 6k time of 20:51.30.

Spoor became LSU’s first ever female runner to be named to the All-SEC Freshman team after her 37th place finish at the SEC meet with a 6k time of 21:16.3. She was the fifth fastest freshman to get to the finish line at the conference meet, while scoring in all four meets in her first year with a best finish of the season in eighth place at the Florida State Invitational (5k time of 18:18.0).

Alicia Stamey and Davis Bove were named to the All-Louisiana teams as well thanks to their season best times in the 6k and 8k, respectively. Stamey’s season best time of 21:07.8 from the Arturo Barrios Invitational ranked her fifth in the state, and Bove’s time of 23:59.8 in the 8k was the sixth fastest 8k time in the state this year.