Matt McMahon, LSU Basketball Beats Out More Than 15 Other Schools, Lands Top-Rated Point Guard Commitment

LSU basketball scored a major win with the commitment of point guard Jalen Reece.

The four-star recruit from Orlando, Florida announced his decision to join the Tigers over offers from over 15 other schools, including Providence and Cincinnati.

In an interview with 247Sports, Reece explained that he believes LSU will provide him with the best opportunity to achieve his goals of playing in the NBA. He also cited the successful track record of previous LSU players like Ben Simmons and Antonio Blakeney, who have both gone on to play at the professional level.

For Reece, having the chance to wear the same jersey as these role models is a huge honor. He even considers Blakeney to be a personal mentor and has learned valuable tips and techniques from him during their training sessions together in the offseason.

With his impressive skills on the court, Reece is sure to make a big impact for LSU. According to the 247Sports Composite, he is ranked as one of the top 10 point guards in the country.

2025 4⭐️ Jalen Reece has COMMITTED to the LSU Tigers 🐯🔥



The PG chose the Tigers over Providence & Cincinnati. The 6’0” playmaker will fit right in with Coach McMahon’s system.@LSUBasketball now has the 2nd ranked class in 2025 after 4⭐️ Mazi Mosley & Matt Gilhool chose LSU… pic.twitter.com/FwveSpFkMN — GREENLIGHT MEDIA (@atlgreenlight) October 16, 2024