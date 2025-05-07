Matt McMahon Likes ‘The Options’ Of His New Basketball Team

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

While appearing on Tiger Rag Radio Tuesday night, LSU basketball coach laughed when asked what his starting five may be for the 2025-26 season that begins on Nov. 6, now that his NCAA Transfer Portal class is complete with seven additions.

“I thought you’d wait until Media Day (in October). Those guys haven’t even gotten on campus yet,” McMahon said incredulously.

After the question was adjusted to, “What can you do with these new players?,” he was more open to discussion.

“That’s the fun part right there,” McMahon said. “We now know the roster. We know the pieces. Now we work on deciding the best way to play. I like the options.”

LSU’s No. 12-ranked portal class’ seven players with national rankings and class designations for next season are:

-No. 6 junior point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (6-foot-1, 185) from UNLV, No. 14 senior power forward Marquel Sutton (6-9, 225) from the University of Omaha, No. 17 junior center Michael Nwoko (6-10, 245) from Mississippi State, No. 23 senior shooting guard Rashad King (6-6, 204) from Northeastern, No. 91 senior shooting guard Max Mackinnon (6-6, 200) from the University of Portland, unranked senior forward Pablo Tamba (6-7, 210) from California-Davis, and unranked senior shooting guard PJ Carter (6-4, 175) from Memphis.

LSU’s No. 17-ranked incoming freshmen class of four includes just-added unranked shooting guard Ron Zipper (6-4, 215) from Israel to the previous three signees – No. 11 point guard Jalen Reece (6-0, 175) from Oak Ridge High in Orlando, Florida, No. 12 shooting guard Mazi Mosley (6-5, 165) from Prolific Prep in Napa, California, and No. 12 power forward Matt Gilhool (6-10, 205) from William Penn High in Philadelphia.

The Tigers return two from last season – power forward Jalen Reed (6-10, 240), who will be a junior again after missing most of last season with an injury, and forward Robert Miller III (6-10, 220), who will be a sophomore.