Matt McMahon adds another piece to LSU basketball’s roster through the transfer portal

LSU basketball head coach Matt McMahon has added another piece to his roster after securing the transfer of former Richmond guard Dji Bailey.

Bailey finished his senior season at Richmond averaging 10.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.2 rebounds per game while shooting 59.4% from the field and 31.6% from three. Now, he’ll head to Baton Rouge for his final season of college eligibility.

Bailey appeared in 78 games over his four seasons at Richmond and started 24 games last season. For his career, he averaged 5.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He is the No. 258 overall transfer in the portal and the No. 46 shooting guard in the portal.

Bailey is a native of North Carolina where he played high school basketball at Greenfield School before committing to Richmond.

Bailey will join fellow transfers Cam Carter and Jordan Sears who committed to the Tigers earlier in the portal cycle. Carter is listed as the No. 144 overall transfer and the No. 26 shooting guard while Sears is the No. 90 overall transfer and No. 23 point guard in the portal.

They’ll also be joined by the No. 13 recruiting class in the nation. That class features incoming freshmen Robert Miller, Curtis Givens III and Vyctourius Miller.

LSU has also seen two players, Carlos Stewart and Mwani Wilkinson, leave through the portal.