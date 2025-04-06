Marquel Sutton Becomes LSU Basketball’s Fifth Transfer Portal Commitment

LSU secured a commitment from standout forward Marquel Sutton, who transferred from Omaha via the NCAA transfer portal, to bolster its frontcourt for his final season of eligibility. Sutton, coming off a career-best season in which he averaged 18.9 points and 7.9 rebounds per game, led the Mavericks to an NCAA tournament berth. Despite earning a two-seed on Selection Sunday, Omaha fell to St. John’s in the first round, with Sutton contributing 11 points.

Ranked No. 52 overall among transfers and No. 10 among power forwards, Sutton chose LSU over offers from programs including Kansas State, Oklahoma, Texas and Nebraska. The forward visited both Kansas State and LSU before signing with the Tigers, who see his 6-foot-9 frame and physical play as valuable additions to a frontcourt that struggled in the SEC last season.

LSU head coach Matt McMahon said Sutton’s offensive versatility and ability to score from multiple positions would add depth to the team’s frontcourt. Although he posted a 27 percent average from beyond the arc on 101 attempts at Omaha, Sutton is known for his willingness to shoot. His capability to play both the four and five positions also provides the Tigers with needed lineup flexibility.

Defensively, Sutton’s impact will be closely monitored. While not known as a dominant rim protector, his efforts to contest shots and secure rebounds are expected to complement LSU’s evolving defensive strategy. The Tigers have been active in strengthening their roster, with recent commitments from Michael Nwoko and the return of Jalen Reed, and now Sutton, who joins a group that includes freshman Matt Gilhool and possibly Rob Miller.

Sutton’s decision is seen as a significant move for LSU’s frontcourt in this transfer portal cycle, although additional changes could occur with Daimion Collins entering the mix. His scoring ability is anticipated to boost the Tigers’ offensive dynamics ahead of the 2025-2026 season, marking a strategic win for LSU as they look to improve their standing in the SEC.