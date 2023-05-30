Making the cut: LSU women’s basketball remains viable contender nation’s No. 4 overall player Justice Carlton

LSU’s second-year coach Kim Mulkey signed the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class in November and has begun working toward reaching such an achievement again in this year’s recruiting cycle.

Mulkey, who guided the Tigers (34-2) to the school’s first NCAA national championship on April 2 over Iowa, has already secured a commitment from the state’s top Class of 2024 player in Lafayette Christian guard Jada Richard who chose the Tigers last month.

LSU has positioned itself among some of the nation’s top programs for five-star forward Justice Carlton of Seven Lakes High in Katy, Texas. The 6-foot-2 rising senior recently released her top five schools with LSU joining Arizona, South Carolina, Texas and UConn.

Carlton is a member of ESPN’s HoopGurlz Super 60 recruiting class and is ranked as the nation’s No. 4 overall prospect and No. 2 forward going into the summer. She led the Cy Fair Elite Nike EYBL travel ball team to the 2022 national championship and earned the league’s MVP honor a year after leading Cy Fair to a national runner-up finish.

Carlton, who’s described herself as ‘big guard’, has proven to be an effective scorer from all three levels on the court. She possesses a face-up game who operates at the high post with the ability to drive past defenders and finish in traffic.

Carlton was named the All-District 19-6A Offensive Player of the Year after leading Seven Lakes High with 22.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.2 steals and 2.0 blocked shots. During her sophomore year, she posted a triple-double in a Class 6A state quarterfinal win over Austin-Ft. Bend with 44 points, 22 rebounds and 10 blocked shots.

Carlton, whose mother Kacy Moffitt was a former standout at Baylor (1995-99), was also a member of the USA Women’s U16 national team in 2021.