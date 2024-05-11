Luke Holman to start against his former team with LSU’s postseason chances on the line

LSU baseball will have to have a short memory after game one against Alabama.

The Tigers gave up five runs over the last three innings to blow a late lead and drop the first game of the series in heartbreaking fashion. Now, their postseason chances hang in the balance, and they need to win the next two games to have a decent shot at making a regional.

Jay Johnson will start Luke Holman in game two. Holman has the best ERA of LSU’s starters this season with a 2.84. He’s plenty familiar with Sewell-Thomas Stadium after spending his first two college seasons there.

He worked his way into being Alabama’s Friday night ace last season before taking his talents to Baton Rouge. Holman went five innings against Texas A&M last weekend and gave up three hits and three runs in the win.

He’ll match up with Alabama lefty Zan Adams. Adams has a 4.71 ERA this season with 35 strikeouts through 49.2 innings pitched. He gave up five hits and four runs in five innings pitched last weekend against Mississippi State.

LSU’s offense will look to continue its good form from game one on Saturday. The Tigers hit three homers and recorded 10 hits on the day and looked like they had done enough to secure the win for much of the game.

Game two will start at 4 p.m. Saturday and will be streamed on SEC Network +.