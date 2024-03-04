Luke Holman SHOVES in 6-3 win over Texas | LSU Baseball Highlights

LSU junior right-hander Luke Holman fired 5.2 shutout innings Friday night, and first baseman Jared Jones drove in three runs as the second-ranked Tigers defeated No. 13 Texas, 6-3, in the Astros College Classic at Minute Maid Park.

LSU (11-1) improved to 9-1 this season in this game, while Texas dropped to 7-2. Holman (3-0) recorded a career-high 12 strikeouts in 5.2 innings, allowing just three hits and one walk. He threw 91 pitches against the Longhorns, 61 for strikes. Jones was 3-for-4 with three RBI, two doubles, two runs and his fifth homer of the season, a three-run blast in the seventh inning.