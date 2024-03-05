Luke Holman named National Pitcher of the Month by the NCBWA

The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association on Monday named LSU right-hander Luke Holman as its National Pitcher of the Month for February.

The NCBWA named Georgia third baseman/outfielder Charlie Condon as its National Hitter of the Month.

A native of Sinking Springs, Pennsylvania, Holman went 2-0 in his two starts for the Tigers in February, working 12.1 innings, allowing five hits without surrendering a run, walking just one and fanning 18.

He dominated Northern Illinois on February 24 through seven innings, allowing just two hits over 77 pitches. In his February 17 start versus Central Arkansas, he worked 5.1 shutout innings with 10 strikeouts.

Holman improved to 3-0 in his first start in March, cruising through 5.2 shutout innings at Texas, allowing just three hits and one walk while striking out 12.

This marks the ninth consecutive year that the NCBWA has honored a hitter and pitcher of the month. Founded in 1962, the NCBWA is dedicated to the advancement of college baseball.

This marks the ninth consecutive year that the NCBWA has honored a hitter and pitcher of the month. Founded in 1962, the NCBWA is dedicated to the advancement of college baseball.