Luis Hernandez Ranked No. 10 on D1Baseball Top 50 Catchers List

LSU senior Luis Hernandez is ranked No. 10 on the D1Baseball.com list of the Top 50 Catchers in the nation.

Hernandez, who transferred to LSU last summer from Indiana State, was a 2024 First-Team All-Missouri Valley Conference selection, batting .359 (89-for-248) with 14 doubles, 23 homers and 76 RBI.

Hernandez, a first baseman, catcher and designated hitter at Indiana State, was a 2024 ABCA All-Midwest Region selection. The native of Gurabo, Puerto Rico, was also voted to the Missouri Valley Conference All-Defensive Team.

He was a member of Puerto Rico’s national team that claimed a silver medal in September at the U23 Baseball World Cup in Shaoxing, China, where he hit .350 (7-for-20) with two doubles and four RBI.

Earlier this month, Hernandez was listed No. 6 among the Perfect Game Baseball Top 75 Seniors for the 2025 season.

LSU, ranked No. 2 by Baseball America and No. 3 by D1 Baseball in preseason polls, opens the season at 2 p.m. CT on Friday, February 14, when the Tigers play host to Purdue Fort Wayne in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.