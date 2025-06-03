LSU’s Zac Cowan To Start Do-Or-Die Game Vs. Arkansas-Little Rock; Casan Evans Set To Relieve

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Junior transfer right-hander Zac Cowan’s first start for LSU will be a big one.

Cowan (3-3, 2.38, 6 saves) will start for the Tigers (45-15) in an NCAA Regional elimination game against Arkansas-Little Rock (27-33) at 8 p.m. Monday on ESPN2 at Alex Box Stadium. If LSU wins, it hosts West Virginia (44-14) this weekend in the best-of-three Super Regional with the winner going to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

If UALR wins, it will play at West Virginia, which defeated home top seed Clemson in Clemson, South Carolina, and Kentucky twice to advance.

Arkansas-Little Rock will start senior right-hander Blake Van Cleve (2-3, 5.73 ERA, 3 saves), who has started one game this season. He has struck out 33 in 45 and a third innings through 24 appearances. Van Cleve threw an inning of hitless and scoreless relief against Dallas Baptist on Sunday to get the save. He pitched an inning of relief Saturday against Rhode Island, allowing two runs n two hits with two walks and a strikeout.

Cowan is expected to share the game with the Tigers’ other top reliever – freshman right-hander Casan Evans (3-1, 1.96 ERA, 6 saves). Evans was LSU’s No. 3 starter briefly this season, starting three SEC games. He beat Tennessee on April 27, had a no-decision at Texas A&M on May 4 and took the loss to Arkansas on May 11.

Cowan and Evans have been LSU’s best and most consistent relievers all season, but each has not pitched since mid-May. Cowan pitched an inning and two-thirds of relief on May 15 at South Carolina, and he did not do well. He gave up three runs on four hits, including a home run and two triples with a walk, a wild pitch and a hit batsman in taking the 6-5 loss.

Evans last pitched on May 16 at South Carolina. In an inning and a third of relief, he allowed no runs on one hit with a walk and a hit batsman as well in a no-decision.

A transfer from Wofford in Spartanburg, S.C., Cowan started 17 games there last season, going 10-2 with a 3.35 ERA, including three complete games. He struck out 124 in 110 innings. In 14 SEC regular season relief appearances this season, Cowan was 1-3 with a 2.93 ERA with five of his six saves and 34 strikeouts in 30 and two-thirds innings with just eight walks.

Evans was 2-1 with a 2.30 ERA and three saves in 10 appearances in the SEC regular season.

Cowan, who went to Blythewood High in Blythewood, S.C., has struck out 53 in 41 and a third innings on the season with 10 walks and a .219 batting average allowed. Evans, who went to St. Pius X in Houston, has fanned 53 in 41 and a third innings with 16 walks.